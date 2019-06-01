Baker Mayfield on the field with local kids at his youth football camp

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - How would you like to play football with your favorite pro player? More than 500 area kids were treated to that today at the Baker Mayfield Youth Football Camp.
“It’s a once in a lifetime experience,” says 12-year-old Landon Hustead, who participated in the camp.
A new generation of Browns fans took to the Mayfield High School field. More than 500 kids, grades 1-8, playing football with their idol, Baker Mayfield.
“It was fun,” says Kennedy Lee, an 8-year-old girl who loves to play football.
“He’s so excited,” said mom Lori Noland about her son, Jett.
“The last day of school he was telling everyone he was coming here today.”
Some families drove for hours to be part of the ProCamp.
“We came up from Marion, down near Columbus. He’s excited to see Baker and play a little football,” said Matt Noland.
Many of the parents watched from the sidelines, almost as excited as the kids.
“My wife wanted to come but I told her to stay home with my daughter,” says Jere Mickler.
This was one event Jere said he wanted to handle.
Baker said the kids’ excitement is what the camp is all about.
“I dreamt of playing pro-football and now I’m in a position where I can be a role model for these kids,” said Mayfield.
But Baker may have learned a little lesson for himself. Kids are pretty good at putting you on the spot, especially when they’re allowed to ask you questions.
One child asked, “Do you ever feel embarrassed when you get sacked?” To which Baker responded: “Yes, yes I do.”
Another child asked him to show off his dance moves, in person, for them. And like a good sport, Baker did.
“You wanna make it more than just a name on a flyer for a camp. You wanna have them enjoy it, and learn a few things,” said Mayfield.
And besides some fundamentals of the game, the kids say they learned some real life lessons.
“Keep your attitude positive and pick your teammates up if they fall,” said Landon Hustead.
“Stay positive no matter what comes at you,” added 10-year-old Nate.
Day two of camp kicks off Sunday.
Baker told the kids to get their game faces on and to wake up feeling dangerous.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.