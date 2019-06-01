Drug queen sentenced to 12 years in prison for opioid-related homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was sentenced for selling drugs to a man that resulted in his death.
Latierra Williams, 34, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday, May 30 for selling drugs to Jessie Keener, 32.
On June 11, 2017, Keener and Jennifer Baker, 38, rented a motel room in North Olmsted. Two days later, North Olmsted Police received an anonymous call stating that a man, “Jessie,” may be in the hotel deceased with a female named Jennifer Baker. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Baker inside the motel room with Keener’s dead body. According to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office Heroin Overdose Task Force, numerous items suggesting drug usage were found. Testing done by the Cuyahoga County Regional Forensic Lab later revealed Heroin, Fentanyl, Carfentanil and Cocaine were all present in the room.
Further investigation in the case lead police to find Latierra Williams had sold the drugs to Baker. This was confirmed in Baker’s statement, phone records and an admission Williams gave during a later interview with the Sheriff’s Office.
In February 2018, Lakewood Police began investigating a defendant for drug trafficking for what was believed to be a separate case. At the time, investigators only knew the defendant by her street name, “Queen.” Throughout the investigation, police were able to link “Queen’s” cellphone number to the same cellphone used to sell drugs to Baker and Williams was identified.
On April 3rd, 2018, a search warrant was sent out on Williams’ Cleveland residence on W. 35th Street. Officers recovered crack cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, drug paraphernalia and a firearm. Williams was arrested and booked into Lakewood Municipal Jail. Williams posted bond the same day but failed to appear for arraignment on June 26th, 2018.
On August 25th, 2018, Williams broke into a west side Cleveland residence on Riverside Avenue to collect payment for a drug debt. The occupants, including two children, woke up in the middle of the night to their door being kicked in. Williams assaulted the man while demanding money. The victim paid her $400 and she fled the scene. She was apprehended by Cleveland Police approximately three weeks later. On February 25th, 2019, Williams pled guilty to attempted aggravated burglary with 1-year firearm specification, felonious assault and was sentenced to three years in prison.
On February 27th, 2019, Williams pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter, trafficking with juvenile and 1-year firearm specifications, having weapons under disability, and possessing criminal tools. She was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
“As the opioid epidemic continues, we remain committed to stopping these drug dealers who are poisoning our community,” said Prosecutor O’Malley. “I commend the diligent work done on this case by the Sheriff’s Office, Lakewood Police and Cleveland Police Departments.”
