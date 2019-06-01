Drug queen sentenced to 12 years in prison for opioid-related homicide

On August 25th, 2018, Williams broke into a west side Cleveland residence on Riverside Avenue to collect payment for a drug debt. The occupants, including two children, woke up in the middle of the night to their door being kicked in. Williams assaulted the man while demanding money. The victim paid her $400 and she fled the scene. She was apprehended by Cleveland Police approximately three weeks later. On February 25th, 2019, Williams pled guilty to attempted aggravated burglary with 1-year firearm specification, felonious assault and was sentenced to three years in prison.