Ohio State Troopers seized over $4,000 worth of psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana in Huron County

HURON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio man faces felony charges after a traffic stop in Huron County after Troopers find 62 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 125 grams of marijuana worth of $4,030.
On May 20, at 10:43 p.m. troopers stopped a 2005 Dodge Stratus for a plate light violation on U.S. 250.
Troopers reported they detected an odor of raw marijuana, when asked the passenger surrendered a small bag of pot.
The passenger, Jacob Bragg, 20, of New London, was incarcerated in the Huron County Jail and charged with possession of drugs, a third-degree felony and possession of marijuana, a minor misdemeanor.
If convicted, he could face up to three years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
