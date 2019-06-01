Ohio State Troopers seized over $4,000 worth of psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana in Huron County

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a traffic stop in Huron County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 62 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 125 grams of marijuana worth $4,030.
By Michael Dakota | May 31, 2019 at 8:10 PM EDT - Updated May 31 at 9:07 PM

HURON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio man faces felony charges after a traffic stop in Huron County after Troopers find 62 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 125 grams of marijuana worth of $4,030.

On May 20, at 10:43 p.m. troopers stopped a 2005 Dodge Stratus for a plate light violation on U.S. 250.

Troopers reported they detected an odor of raw marijuana, when asked the passenger surrendered a small bag of pot.

The passenger, Jacob Bragg, 20, of New London, was incarcerated in the Huron County Jail and charged with possession of drugs, a third-degree felony and possession of marijuana, a minor misdemeanor.

If convicted, he could face up to three years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

