Painesville bridge flowers vandalized, business owner donates

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials found the recently planted flowers on Paineville’s Main Street bridge destroyed over Memorial Day weekend.
The flowers were uprooted and thrown into the river below.
In a Facebook post by the City of Painesville, officials said soap dispensers were also ripped off of restroom walls and overturned Port-A-Johns were found in Rec Park.
After seeing this on Facebook, business owner Gabe Cicconetti of Allstate Insurance, donated funds to help replace the flowers.
The City of Painesville posted on their page a photo of the replenished bridge decor and thanked the company for their generous donation.
The Gabe Cicconetti: Allstate Insurance Facebook page shared the post saying, “We are happy to help the community our agency calls home.”
The city posted ways to prevent vandalism in Painesville with these steps:
1. Have a conversation with your kids, family members and friends about the importance of respecting public places
2. Keep an eye out and report suspicious behavior. The Painesville Police Department non-emergency line is 440-392-5840.
