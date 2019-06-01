Willoughby Hills police make arrest in wrong-way crash that killed 1, injured 5 others

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Willoughby Hills have made an arrest in connection with a wrong-way crash that killed one woman and injured five others.
The accident occurred on Sunday, May 12, around 3:14 a.m. when a driver traveling the wrong way on an overpass connecting I-271 and I-90 crashed into oncoming traffic.
The driver at fault has been identified as 24-year-old Donnell Ferguson II of Cleveland. He was charged with reckless homicide, a third degree felony, in the death of a passenger in the other vehicle.
Ferguson was booked an released on a personal recognizance bond.
The accident investigation is ongoing.
