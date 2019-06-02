Body recovered 2 weeks after boaters disappeared near Geneva State Park

MADISON, Ohio (WOIO) - The search for two boaters missing in Lake Erie for over two weeks has ended in tragedy for one family, while painful questions still remain for the other family.
According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the body of 38-year-old Cory Althar was recovered around 10 p.m. on May 31.
Althar and 19-year-old James Dorsey Wells Jr. went missing on May 18 while on a fishing trip near Geneva State Park. They launched from the Geneva Marina around 4:30 p.m. and an empty boat was found hours later.
Watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector Buffalo received radio calls from multiple people reporting they heard possible calls for help at about 7:30 p.m.
Coast Guard officials said search-and-rescue personnel searched for more than 20 hours and covered a combined 942 square-nautical miles.
A GoFundMe account has been established to assist Althar’s family as they work to rebuild after suffering such a devastating loss.
The search for James Wells continues.
