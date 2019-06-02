Santana, Martin HR, Indians beat blundering White Sox 5-2

Indians: RHP Mike Clevinger (strained upper back muscle) was on schedule to throw simulated game at the Indians' training facility in Goodyear, Arizona on Saturday. . OF Tyler Naquin (left calf strain) is continuing his rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus and was expected to play on Saturday night at Durham. . Manager Terry Francona said OF Bradley Zimmer (right shoulder surgery in July 2018), played at Goodyear on Friday. The 26-year-old Zimmer could be ready to move to Triple-A in the next phase of his rehab. "From what the medical people say it would be a minimum of two weeks to be where he has ramped up and then you can make a decision not necessary on his health, but on baseball. That's kind of the way they described it. That's probably the low end. Two or three weeks, then you can make a decision, all of a sudden it's not a medical decision, it's a baseball decision," Francona said.