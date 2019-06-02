Shaker Heights High School swimmer headed to Ohio State

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Chachi Gustafson of Shaker Heights High put together quite an impressive swimming career at Shaker Heights High.
That earned him a scholarship to Ohio State...and also a place on our next segment of “College Stars of Tomorrow."
He is very excited about what the next level holds for him, but does understand the dedication it will take to have success at the next level:
“It’s like the difference between the NBA and college basketball, being a college star is tough but then then trying to be an NBA star is a completely different realm.”
