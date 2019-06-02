4 shot after early-morning gunfire breaks out in Pepper Pike

By Amber Cole | June 2, 2019 at 8:39 AM EDT - Updated June 2 at 9:04 AM

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Pepper Pike are investigating an early-morning shooting.

The incident occurred around 12:05 a.m. Sunday, when police were called to the area of North Landerwood Plaza on Pinetree Road to a report of multiple shots fired.

Officers arrived on the scene to find four people suffering gunshot wounds. Their injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

We’re told the shots were fired as a “social gathering” broke up.

The investigation is ongoing.

