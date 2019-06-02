4 shot after early-morning gunfire breaks out in Pepper Pike

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Pepper Pike are investigating an early-morning shooting.
The incident occurred around 12:05 a.m. Sunday, when police were called to the area of North Landerwood Plaza on Pinetree Road to a report of multiple shots fired.
Officers arrived on the scene to find four people suffering gunshot wounds. Their injuries are said to be non-life threatening.
We’re told the shots were fired as a “social gathering” broke up.
The investigation is ongoing.
