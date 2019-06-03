Here’s why it’s safe to swim again in Cleveland days after 142,600 gallons of raw sewage overflowed into Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Tuesday, May 28 Northeast Ohio was hit with storms that dumped huge amounts of rain across the area.
The heavy rain event was too much for the sewer system to handle, which caused a “combine sewer overflow” where 142,600 gallons of raw sewage released into Lake Erie.
All of Cleveland and the inner-ring suburbs use the same sewer system run by the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District.
“That means that sanitary sewage (anything that goes down the drain at homes and businesses) and stormwater from rooftops, parking lots, streets are carried in the same sewer pipe,” Jenn Elting, with NORSD said. “When we have heavy rains, the pipe isn’t large enough to hold all that additional stormwater, so it overflows into the environment."
Because of investments into updating the sewer system in the past decade, the amount of overflows into Lake Erie have greatly reduced.
Before the improvements there would be 40 to 50 overflows every year at Edgewater Beach alone.
Since 2015, there have only been three -- including last week’s event.
Every morning NORSD has equipment that tests the water quality levels at area beaches to make sure it’s safe to swim.
The morning after the rain, swimming at beaches like Edgewater was hit with a “do not swim” advisory but it was lifted after just two days.
“While we test Lake Erie water quality each morning during recreation season, we add a second testing in the days following the overflow,” Elting said.“It takes 24 hours to get results from our lab. As soon as the lab has all locations showing low bacteria counts, we can lift the advisory.”
So what happened to all of the sewage and overflow from city drains?
“The combined sewage essentially was diluted in Lake Erie (142,600 gallons is ¼ of an Olympic swimming pool) and lake currents move it east,” Elting said.
