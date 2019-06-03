Akron firefighters looking for body in Cuyahoga River

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Akron police, a 24-year-old man from North Howard Street in Akron was swimming with a friend Sunday evening when he disappeared.
Police said the friend made it back to shore and called for help.
Akron firefighters searched Sunday, but could not find the missing man.
The search resumed Monday morning for a body in the area of the 800 block of Cuyahoga Street.
Summit County Tech Rescue is also assisting in the search.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
