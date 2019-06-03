Canadian wildfires could make Ohio’s sunsets more colorful

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Look to the skies Monday night because the sunset might be more spectacular than it usually is.
The National Weather Service says smoke drifting from large wildfires in Canada is spreading to the Midwest and into Ohio.
With a clearer 19 First Alert weather forecast, the sunsets may be more colorful because of the hazy conditions.
Last week, the smoke from thousands of miles away was visible on NOAA’s satellites.
As the conditions in Northeast Ohio warm, the combination of the smoke and higher temperatures may trigger air quality alerts. As of early Monday afternoon, no alerts have been issued.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.