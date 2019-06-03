Cleveland fisherman rescued after taking spill off break wall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fisherman was rescued from the East 72nd Street break wall after a fall Monday afternoon.
Cleveland EMS and Fire were called to the scene around 4 p.m.
When crews arrived, they discovered the man had fallen off the break wall and landed on rocks about six feet below.
With help from a private boater, crews were able to rescue the man. and
He was taken to an EMS squad that was waiting at the nearby boat launch.
He was then taken to MetroHealth hospital with minor injuries.
