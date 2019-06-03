Elderly Cleveland man run over in front yard by hit-skip driver suffers severe injuries

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 91-year-old Cleveland man was seriously injured after being struck in his front yard by a speeding car on Monday afternoon.
According to Cleveland Police, the victim was working in his front yard in the 3700 block of East 144th Street when a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix jumped the curb, clipped a tree, struck the man and hit his house.
A man and woman jumped out of the car and fled on foot.
The victim was rushed to University Hospitals with severe injuries.
Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.