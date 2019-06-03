Iguana injured when thrown at Painesville restaurant manager on the mend and heading to rightful owner

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The story of Copper the iguana, who suffered a broken leg when she was thrown at a restaurant manager, has been told and retold. Lots of questions have been asked.
On Monday, some of those questions were answered before Judge Michael Cicconetti from Arnold Teeter, like why did his ankle monitor stop working for two weekend days and where was he?
Teeter said his ankle bracelet ran out of charge and he didn’t violate any of the rules the judge set for him, like not drinking.
One problem: He came to the lounge here at Rich’s Lanes. And Judge Cicconetti has eyes and ears everywhere.
“You went in there telling everybody you were a TV star. You don’t think I know these things?,” Cicconetti said from the bench.
Teeter answered, “I know you know everything.”
The hearing itself was routine.
The court accepted a competency report on Teeter, one that all agree didn’t make a clear determination. A full hearing will come later.
Teeter complained that people have been pulling away from him since the incident with Copper, dabbing a tear.
The judge asked where does the surprise come in about that.
Turns out, Teeter is a frequent flier. He’s had more than 60 cases since 1990, a fact not lost on him or the judge.
“Arnold knows how to play the game. Arnold, you know that and I know that you know that" said Judge Cicconetti.
Teeter agreed, figuring they’ve known one another for 35 years.
A single demonstrator left the courthouse just before Teeter came out. He was asked if he was just upset that day or what was going on.
He answered, “I don’t have any comment. OK? I just can’t comment on it right now.”
