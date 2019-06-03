Montville residents won’t press charges for stolen Woodstock art, they just want it back

MONTVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Montville Police are trying to help residents retrieve a very unique piece of art.
Police say “Peanuts” from the comic strip Woodstock was recently stolen from a resident’s front yard.
The homemade art is a prized possession that they are hoping to get back without any damage.
Via Facebook:
The residents are willing to not pursue criminal charges, if it is returned to the Montville Police Department, in the same condition that it was taken.
If you know the whereabouts of the art please contact the Montville Police Department.
