Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly tonight before a warming trend begins

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure will build slowly southeast to West Virginia by tonight and off the Virginia coast by Tuesday evening. A warm front will lift northeast over our area on Tuesday. Low pressure will move east across the lower Great Lakes Wednesday. High pressure will build south into the lower Great Lakes Thursday, weakening into a ridge over the entire Great Lakes by Friday. A strong warm front will lift north across the area Saturday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! What a gorgeous (albeit chilly) day out there. Normal highs for this time of the year are in the mid 70s. Unfortunately, we will not come anywhere close to that today. (But things will warm up tomorrow.)
Anyway, tonight’s big weather story will be the chill in the air. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by dawn tomorrow. Talk about a Fall preview. Some inland locations farther away from Lake Erie may even fall into the upper 30s. Brr!
Skies will remain generally clear through the overnight hours.
Warming Up Tomorrow:
Don’t let today’s cooler-than-average weather get you down. It will be much warmer starting tomorrow afternoon.
Tuesday’s high: 79°
Wednesday’s high: 78°
Thursday’s high: 78°
Friday’s high: 79°
Saturday’s high: 80°
Sunday’s high: 79°
Tuesday will be beautiful, as will Thursday and Friday.
Rain Returns Wednesday:
There is a chance for a few passing showers on Wednesday morning. We’ll have a better shot for scattered showers (and even a few thunderstorms) on Wednesday afternoon.
At this time, we are not forecasting widespread severe weather. We’ll keep a close watch on severe potential, and we’ll keep you updated.
Weekend Outlook:
It’s never too early to start thinking about the weekend!
Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds and highs around 80°.
Sunday: A chance of showers and highs in the upper 70s.
