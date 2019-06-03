Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry but chilly today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is to our west this morning. The air mass is quite chilly for this time of year. Most area temperatures this afternoon will only make it into the low to mid 60s for a high. A north to northwest breeze off of Lake Erie will give us some lake effect clouds from time to time. I went with a partly cloudy forecast today and tonight. Light winds and dry air will allow the temperature to crash into the 40s away from the lake tonight. Warmer air starts to build back in tomorrow.