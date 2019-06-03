Ohio attorney general calls for ending state’s statute of limitations on rape charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General David Yost, as well as several former attorneys general, are calling to eliminate the statute of limitations for sexual abuse in the state.

Yost, with five other former attorneys general, submitted a letter to Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof asking that state lawmakers consider treating rape crimes like murder charges.

Currently, there is a 20-year statute of limitations for rape in Ohio . Murder has no limit on when charges can be presented to suspects.

Yost and his supporters say that the change could make it easier for victims to speak up and report a rape.

Eliminating the statute of limitations would not lead to unjust convictions, the letter reads, because the prosecution would still be responsible for proving their case.