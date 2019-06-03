Parents respond after teens arrested following fight on last day of school in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A large fight broke out on the last day of school sending students to both jail and the hospital.
Hair pulling, pushing, shoving, and kicking can be seen in a video provided by a parent of a Cleveland Heights High School student.
Stavetta Rainey said her 15-year-old daughter was involved and was hurt during the fight.
“It broke my heart as a mother. It broke my heart to pieces," Rainey said.
Police confirm six underage students and one adult were taken into custody for what they consider aggravated riot.
One of them was Stavetta’s son who she says tried to help his sister.
“This is his little sister. They’re 10 months apart. You can see him trying to grab her on the ground," Stavetta explained.
Timikka Jarmon’s two daughters were also arrested. She said riot isn’t the right word to describe what happened.
“I know the definition of a riot and that’s not what it was," Timikka said.
Police haven’t released the name of the adult who was arrested, but these parents want to know why someone who isn’t a student was involved in a fight at the high school.
“I didn’t understand the aggression and how did it escalate?" Stavetta asked.
Stavetta said her daughter was having trouble breathing. Police and EMS checked her out on the scene, but her mom says she took her to the hospital later.
“I took her to metro. They told me to keep an eye on her," said Stavetta.
This isn’t the only recent incident to happen at Cleveland Heights High School. 19 News reported on a teen who was so terrified to come to school because she says she was being bullied”
“I don’t like to come to school that much with her right there, because I feel like she’s going to mess with me everyday,” the teen said.
“They fixed the outside of that building, but the inside is cancerous,” Stavetta said.
The district releasing this statement:
Our school and district leadership worked with local authorities to handle the situation. The school did not go on lockdown, and reportedly no weapons were seen.
Police said an officer also had a minor injury to her arm during an attempted arrest.
19 News reached out to Cleveland Heights Police to get the full police report. We wanted to know more about what happened and the adult who was arrested. We were told we had to wait until Monday morning to get it.
