Pepper Pike police said three shot after a private party at Europa Restaurant

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police released new information about a shooting Sunday morning that injured four people.
Pepper Pike police said three people were shot and one person was injured by broken glass around 12:05 Sunday.
According to police, shots were fired after a private party held at the Europa Restaurant at 30519 Pinetree Road.
Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot when the party ended.
At this time, there are no arrests, but police said they are “making progress”.
Officers added the injuries are non-life threatening and none of the victims are Pepper Pike residents.
