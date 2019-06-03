Personal information for nearly 12 million patients may have been compromised in Quest Diagnostics data breach

(Source: AP Images)
By Chris Anderson | June 3, 2019 at 12:29 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 12:37 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Laboratory testing company Quest Diagnostics announced Monday that financial and medical information for 11.9 million patients has been breached.

American Medical Collection Agency, a billing collections service contracted by Quest Diagnostics, says an unauthorized user had access to the system containing personal information for millions of patients.

Quest Diagnostics was first notified of the potential data breach on May 14, 2019.

The information at risk includes financial data, Social Security numbers, and medical information.

Quest is taking this matter very seriously and is committed to the privacy and security of our patients’ personal information. Since learning of the AMCA data security incident, we have suspended sending collection requests to AMCA.
Quest Diagnositics

Patients with work handled by Quest Diagnostics are in the process of being notified about the potential information breach.

