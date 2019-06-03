Psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana found during Huron County traffic stop

HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a 24-year-old man after finding drugs during a traffic stop.
According to troopers, a driver was pulled over on U.S. 250 in Huron County on May 20 around 10:43 p.m. for a license plate violation.
Troopers said while talking to the occupants of the car, they detected the smell of raw marijuana.
The passenger turned over a bag containing 125 grams of marijuana and a search found 62 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, said troopers.
Jacob Bragg, of New London, is now locked up at the Huron County Jail and charged with possession of drugs.
If convicted, he could face up to three years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
