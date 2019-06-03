Rescued bobcat is returned to the wild after escaping the jaws of a fox (video)

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - More than a year ago a visitor at Tappan Lake spotted what she believed was a fox carrying away a half-pound kitten.
Her instinct was to yell at the fox, who startled, dropped the cat and ran away.
That kitten turned out to be a week old bobcat.
The veterinarian who treated the cat identified the breed and turned the animal over to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, who handed the cat off to the Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center at Penitentiary Glen Reservation.
The bobcat was eventually moved to an outdoor enclosure where it was prepared to return to the wild.
In May of 2019 the cat was returned to the wild in southern Ohio.
After a few tepid steps, the 15 pound cat left its cage, turned towards its caretakers for one last look and then disappeared into the woods.
The wildlife center has a live video feed that lets visitors watch animals being rehabilitated live. To watch the live feed follow this link.
