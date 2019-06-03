Second body pulled from Lake Erie 2 weeks after boaters disappeared near Geneva State Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tragedy has shadowed the waters near Geneva State Park as two bodies have been pulled from the water this weekend.
The body of 38-year-old Cory Althar was recovered from Lake Erie on Friday after he and 19-year-old James Dorsey Wells Jr. went missing on a fishing trip near Geneva State Park two weeks ago.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources now confirm a second body was pulled from Lake Erie around 7 p.m. on Sunday.
According to Geneva Fire Chief Dale Arkenberg, the Althar’s remains and the second body were both discovered in the same area by boaters.
The second body is being identified by the coroner’s office.
Authorities said the two launched a 15-foot skiffand from Geneva Marina around 4:30 p.m. on May 18.
They did not return before dark as scheduled that night.
The report said watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector Buffalo received radio calls from multiple people reporting they heard possible calls for help about three hours after the fishermen departed.
According to the Coast Guard, a report for two people in the water also came in around around that time.
Officials said search and rescue personnel looked for the men for more than 20 hours and covered a combined 942 square-nautical miles.
The helicopter crew found a capsized vessel with life jackets and debris scattered around the search area in the early morning hours on May 19, according to the report.
