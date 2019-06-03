Tribe prospect Will Benson is starting to take off

As a first-round pick in 2016 out of Atlanta’s Westminster high school, Benson was sent to rookie ball where he batted .209 in 44 games. He hit .238 the following year in Mahoning Valley, not great, but 58 points higher than his dismal 2018 season. The weight of being a first round pick burdened the young man. “I think I did a pretty lackluster job right off the bat. I put way too much pressure and stress on myself that should not have been there.”