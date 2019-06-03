2 youths arrested for allegedly making threats to Wellington students and staff

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) -Police said two youths were arrested for allegedly making threats to students, faculty and staff at the Wellington School District.
According to Wellington police, on May 31 officers were made aware of a potential threat.
After investigators interviewed people, they said they believed the threat to be credible and arrested the two youths.
Both of the underage students are now locked up in juvenile detention facilities.
Wellington police said they case remains under investigation, but they believe there is no longer a threat to students, faculty or staff.
Police have not released details of the threat.
