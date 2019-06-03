What are your restaurant pet peeves? The Taste Buds share their cuisine concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Taste Buds are tackling another hot debate this week on the show: What are your restaurant pet peeves?
Hate sitting too close to the kitchen? Don’t like using dirty menus? Weigh in on this week’s video podcast and tell us what bugs you when you go out to eat.
While I’ll be sharing my pet peeves from a diner’s perspective, Chefs Matt Mytro and David Kocab will divulge what is annoying from a restaurant or kitchen’s perspective. Other restaurant professionals are also contributing gripes about diners.
Watch our show through the 19 News Facebook Live broadcast and have your comments read live.
Watch Taste Buds this and every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. on 19 News’ app, website, or Facebook Live broadcast. You can also view it on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or Instagram Live (@jenpicciano).
Each week the Taste Buds discuss timely industry topics, share pro tips and engage in spirited debates about all things food and dining.
Chef Matt Mytro is the chef/partner at Flour Restaurant in Moreland Hills, and Dave Kocab is the Chef de Cuisine at The Black Pig in Ohio City.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.