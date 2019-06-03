Witnesses tell Cleveland police that motorcyclist passed car using bike lane before hitting utility pole in deadly crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and paramedics responded to a motorcycle crash that turned deadly early Monday morning.
Witnesses told crash investigators that, at approximately 2:15 a.m., a 30-year-old man driving a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling south on Pearl Road when he tried to pass a vehicle to the right in the marked bicycle lane.
Police say the motorcyclist was ejected after striking a curb. He then collided with a utility pole and traffic signal box.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
