Witnesses tell Cleveland police that motorcyclist passed car using bike lane before hitting utility pole in deadly crash

By Chris Anderson | June 3, 2019 at 11:12 AM EDT - Updated June 3 at 11:13 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and paramedics responded to a motorcycle crash that turned deadly early Monday morning.

Witnesses told crash investigators that, at approximately 2:15 a.m., a 30-year-old man driving a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling south on Pearl Road when he tried to pass a vehicle to the right in the marked bicycle lane.

Police say the motorcyclist was ejected after striking a curb. He then collided with a utility pole and traffic signal box.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

