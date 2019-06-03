Workers find sunken car in Shaker Lakes

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Workers found a sunken car in Shaker Lakes around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Shaker Heights police said the workers were draining the lake for a dredging project at 14607 South Park Boulevard when they discovered the vehicle.
Both police and firefighters were called to the scene.
Police said at this time they have no further information on the car and don’t know if foul play was involved.
Shaker Lakes is located on 20 acres on the border of Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights.
