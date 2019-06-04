8 arrested in Stark County during human trafficking, prostitution sting

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A joint operation with police from Jackson Township, Canton, North Canton, and Wooster resulted in the arrests of eight individuals.
Investigators conducted a human trafficking and prostitution sting on May 29 in the Belden Village area.
Seven people were charged with soliciting for sexual activity and possessing criminal tools.
- Cherie Stevens, 39, from Macedonia
- Stacy Blosser, 43, from Canton
- Natalie Sweeney, 34, from Canton
- Rebecca Young, 29, from Akron
- Kendra Payne, 25, from Akron
- Laura Johnson-Dowdle, 44, from Massillon
- Rebecca S. Brumback, 54, from Canton
Upon her arrest, Brumback gave a relative’s personal information, including the full social security number, to hide her true identity. After making the discovery, police dropped all charges against Jeannie Aventino, 57, from Canton.
An eighth individual, identified as 24-year-old Timothy Birch, of Newcomerstown, was arrested and charged with attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Jackson Township police say Birch believed he was communicating with a 13-year-old girl to set up a sexual encounter, but it was actually an undercover agent from the Canton Police Department.
Additional charges may be presented as the investigation continues.
