Cleveland City Council gives scooters the green light, with many strings attached

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you plan on renting out motorized scooters in Cleveland, you cannot do so unless you have permission.
Vendors must now get city permits and pay fees, the amount of which are yet to be determined.
Cleveland City Councilman Kerry McCormack favors the idea of alternative transportation, but he wants more regulation.
“We have to make it safe for everyone, so no more sidewalks for scooters. And they can’t be used in the business district,” said McCormack.
The scooter measure passed Cleveland City Council Monday night right before the summer recess.
Safety regulations include:
• No riding on streets with a speed limit over 35 mph, unless in a dedicated bike lane
• No operating e-scooters over 12 miles per hour
• No operating by anyone under 18 year of age
• No operating after dark
• No riding on sidewalks in business districts
“We have to re engineer our streets to make sure they are safe for all users,” he said.
