Dayton homes being looted just days after vicious tornadoes

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors are fearful in the Dayton area after several homes got broken into this past week.
The looting took place just days after a tornado ripped through the area.
A number of the homes have severe damage, this just adds insult to injury:
“Everybody on the street is staying with loaded guns to try to protect," homeowner Nicole Adkins said.
Adkins says she is now ‘living on the front porch,' and next door neighbors are having the same issues.
Here was the aftermath in Dayton on May 28.
