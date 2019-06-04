Emergency phone lines down in multiple Northeast Ohio cities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency phone lines are down in multiple cities across Cuyahoga County early Tuesday morning.
Beachwood, Pepper Pike, and Highland Heights all reported issues with their 911 lines.
Beachwood and Pepper Pike residents are asked to call the Beachwood Police Department at 216-464-1234.
Highland Heights residents are asked to call 440-442-1221 for police emergencies and 440-442-1011 for fire emergencies.
At this time they don’t know when the emergency lines will be back up.
The cause of the outage is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.