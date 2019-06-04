Newly released Cuyahoga County Jail video shows man dying from drug overdose; prosecutors say corrections officer, warden failed to help

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time in just a matter of days, new video has been released from inside the Cuyahoga County Jail involving indicted officers.
The most recent video shows an inmate who overdosed on opioids, lying motionless for nearly two hours while nobody bothered to check on him.
The video is from Aug. 27, 2018. Hours after being booked on a probation violation, 47-year-old Joseph Arquillo is seen on the floor slumped over. That was around 9 a.m.
At 9:17 a.m., there was a brief interaction with now-indicted jail officer Martin Devring and Arquillo.
Arquillo then appears to go back to sleep. About a half hour later, around 9:50 a.m., an officer comes by, acknowledges Arquillo and walks away.
Two minutes later, you can see Arquillo put his shoes on and walk away. Arquillo comes back to his mat around 10:15 a.m.
He’s slouched over with his knees bent, as he bobs up and down for several minutes. More than an hour later, at 11:35 a.m., you can see Arquillo motionless.
Devring comes back, kicks the mat, puts his hand up and walks away. It wasn’t until 12:52 p.m. that an inmate noticed Arquillo lying motionless.
He called over another inmate to check on him. They immediately called a corrections officer over who then called for help.
The video shows a guard performing CPR until medical staff arrived. An ambulance took Arquillo to MetroHealth hospital, where he died.
Devring was fired in December for his actions related to Arquillo’s death.
He was charged with tampering with evidence, dereliction of duty, and interfering with civil rights.
Former Warden, Eric Ivey, was indicted in April. He’s accused of ordering officers to turn off their body cameras while Arquillo’s death was investigated.
Just last week, 19 News showed you disturbing video inside the jail involving two other indicted officers.
They are seen pepper spraying foam on an inmate while she was restrained in a chair.
