Motorcyclist slams into tree near memorial that was being held for biker killed in Old Brooklyn crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a twist of fate, a motorcyclist hit a tree near a vigil service that was being held in Old Brooklyn to remember another biker who was killed in the area early Monday morning.
According to Cleveland police, officers and EMS responded to the 4300 block of Pearl Road and took the motorcyclist to MetroHealth hospital.
His condition is unknown at this time.
Fatal crash
At 2:15 a.m. Monday, Jose Alvarez, 30, of Cleveland, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on Pearl Road when he struck a curb and was ejected off of his bike.
The man then hit a utility pole and was pronounced dead on scene.
Police are investigating both incidents.
