Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant day and warmer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a chilly start to the day, things are warming up nicely today. We will be in the mid to upper 70s for a high later this afternoon area wide. Some spots will hit 80 degrees. High pressure is located over Virginia this morning. The wind is out of the south and southwest. Some clouds will be around. It will be more of a mix of clouds and sun today. A warmer night is ahead as well. Expect a partly cloudy sky this evening. The next system will be with us tomorrow. There will be a few showers in the area tomorrow morning then storms in the afternoon and evening.