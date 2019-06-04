Tribe goes for ‘high heat’ in MLB Draft

Espino, 18, recently posted a senior season ERA of 0.32 (44.0IP, 10H, 2ER, 10BB, 106SO) in 9 starts for the Georgia Premier Academy in Statesboro, GA. The 6-2, 200-lb, hard-throwing right-hander moved with his family from Panama to Georgia during his sophomore year of high school. The LSU commit was clocked at 99 miles per hour during the Under Armour All-America Game last summer and pitched for the 18U Team Panama squad in the November 2018 COPABE Games in Chitré, Panama.