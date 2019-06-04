Tribe goes for ‘high heat’ in MLB Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians tonight announced the selection of RHP DANIEL ESPINO with the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft.
Espino, 18, recently posted a senior season ERA of 0.32 (44.0IP, 10H, 2ER, 10BB, 106SO) in 9 starts for the Georgia Premier Academy in Statesboro, GA. The 6-2, 200-lb, hard-throwing right-hander moved with his family from Panama to Georgia during his sophomore year of high school. The LSU commit was clocked at 99 miles per hour during the Under Armour All-America Game last summer and pitched for the 18U Team Panama squad in the November 2018 COPABE Games in Chitré, Panama.
