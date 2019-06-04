Twenty One Pilots, The Killers to play free concerts in Cleveland ahead of MLB All-Star Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two multi-platinum recording artists will be playing in downtown Cleveland during the 2019 MLB All-Star Weekend Concert Series.
The two-day concert series will feature Twenty One Pilots and The Killers.
Performances will be held at the “PLAY BALL PARK,” which will be set up outside the Huntington Convention Center at Mall B.
Friday, July 5 at 8 p.m.
- Headliner: Twenty One Pilots, Opening Act: Welshly Arms
Saturday, July 6 at 8 p.m.
- Headliner: The Killers, Opening Act: White Reaper
Free tickets will be available online beginning Wednesday, June 5 at 1 p.m.
Entrances for both concerts will open at 6 p.m. A fireworks display will also take place after each concert.
The MLB All-Star Game is set for July 9 at Progressive Field.
