Man accused of hitting woman during Pride in the CLE weekend pleads not guilty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Maryland man accused of hitting at woman Saturday, the same weekend as Pride in the CLE, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.
Theo Bishop, 54, was arraigned Tuesday on a felonious assault charge stemming from the June 1 incident that occurred at West 3rd Street and St. Clair Avenue downtown.
The vendor is not affiliated with Pride in the CLE. The assault happened blocks away from the actual Pride in the CLE events.
According to police, Bishop told officers the victim was trying to negotiate a lower price and started assaulting him when he wouldn’t agree to their price.
Police said Bishop also told officers that he punched the victim in order to escape from being assaulted and ran down the street.
The victim is being treated at MetroHealth Hospital.
Her wife told social media she has a fractured skull, fractured eye, and a broken jaw.
Bishop is currently free on a $5,000 bond.
He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 13.
