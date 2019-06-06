Catfishing scams still netting millions from victims but Ohioans not as likely to get hooked

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The bottom feeders of the internet netted millions in 2018 according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Report.
Catfishing is the practice of creating a fake profile on social media or dating websites, and then scamming people out of money when they fall in love.
Scammers steal pictures of beautiful people, create exotic profiles and backstories and then prey on people who are just looking for love.
In 2018, $323,952,461 was lost in catfishing scams according to the FBI.
That number should be higher but it only represents case that were actually reported.
Some are too embarrassed or ashamed to come forward, or tell family, they’ve be scammed.
The internet shopping site HighSpeedInternet.com analyzed the data and found California had the most cases in 2018 and Illinois had the least.
Ohio had the fifth fewest cases reported to the FBI in 2018.
The scammers aren’t just getting a few bucks here and there, they are able to convince people to send massive amounts of money.
“I think a lot of victims genuinely seek out love on social media or dating apps that blinds them to the warning signs of a catfish and they genuinely develop feelings for them,” Victoria Merinda, Staff Researcher from HighSpeedInternet.com.
“I also think scammers are masters of knowing how to exploit people with scare tactics and also because they sometimes spend months or even years building trust with victims.”
The average case in Ohio in 2018, the victim was out $21,429.
