Cleveland Metroparks investigating Rocky River Reservation shooting deaths as homicides

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Police Department provided an update this morning on the investigation of two shooting deaths at the Rocky River Reservation.
According to the police, the victims were discovered around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, just north of the Lorain Road Bridge.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victims as Carnell Sledge, 40, of North Olmsted, and Katherine Brown, 33, of Fairview Park.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner listed Sledge’s cause of death as “gunshot wounds of the head.”
The medical examiner said Brown died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
The press conference took place at 9:30 a.m. at Cleveland Metroparks Police Headquarters in Fairview Park.
Authorities said both deaths are being investigated as homicides.
