Cleveland RTA buses, trains could be equipped with free Wi-Fi for riders by 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The riders of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority could have access to free Wi-Fi by next year.
The proposal was presented to the RTA Operational Planning and Infrastructure Committee on June 4.
The committee signed off a contract with AT&T that would bring unlimited 4G internet connectivity to the system’s buses, trains, and paratransit vehicles.
Wi-Fi internet service would be available by August 2020, according to the proposal.
The contract would also provide RTA with turn-by-turn navigation services and possible pay-by-phone capabilities once on board.
Now that the proposal was approved, the contract now moves to the RTA Board of Trustees. Final approval could happen in two weeks.
