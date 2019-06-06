Cleveland skyline will shine green and white for Lake Erie College tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Look up tonight in Cleveland and you’ll see a green and white tint illuminating Terminal Tower.
The color scheme is a shout out to Lake Erie College in Painesville.
According to Lake Erie College, Karen Paganini, who serves as President of K and D group, owners of Terminal Tower, and her husband John, are alumnus of Lake County’s only four year degree institution.
The 52-story Cleveland landmark will be a destination tonight for a private event with Lake Erie College’s Storm alumni.
