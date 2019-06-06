A Cleveland woman attacked on the way to pride event speaks out

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is recovering from substantial injuries after being assaulted on the way to a Cleveland Pride event.
“I was walking away, he reached back and hit me here and I went that way,” recalled Michelle Trickey.
The moment of impact that plays over and over in the Cleveland mother’s mind.
“I got a broken nose, a broken jaw, skull fracture. My eye was swollen shut for four days. Tomorrow I get my jaw wired shut and my wisdom tooth taken out, because my wisdom tooth was cracked as well,” said Trickey
All those injuries resulted from one devastating blow allegedly thrown by a street vendor, 54-year-old Theo Bishop of Maryland.
According to Trickey, it all stemmed from a negotiation disagreement with the vendor while she was on the way to this year's Pride in the CLE Event.
“When I said I’m taking my money elsewhere, he didn’t look happy, he looked at me and said some curse word. I said some right back to him,” said Trickey.
That’s when horrific attack began, all with Trickeys wife and kids looking on in disbelief.
Although she is on the road to recovery, she is pressing the city to take a closer look at vendors allowed on the streets.
“I looked his record up, he’s got 17 priors. He’s got multiple violent priors, one for attempted murder, a couple with felonious assault which he got charged for me,” Trickey said.
Theo Bishop, 54, was arraigned Tuesday on a felonious assault charge and is currently free on a $5,000 bond.
