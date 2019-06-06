Cuyahoga County Grand Jury does not indict Cleveland police officer for fatal shooting at Corner Alley

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury did not indict a Cleveland police officer for the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in University Circle.
Cleveland Police Sgt. Dean Graziolli shot Thomas Yatsko on Jan. 13, 2018.
Graziolli, who is assigned to the Fifth District, was working a secondary job at the Corner Alley in University Circle. The establishment has since closed.
Yatsko and another person were thrown out of the Corner Alley for fighting.
Yatsko then returned and confronted Graziolli, punching him several times in the face.
Graziolli pulled his weapon and warned Yatsko to stop, but Yatsko moved forward and Graziolli fired twice.
Yatsko died from his injuries.
Graziolli was treated at the hospital for facial injuries and received stitches to his mouth.
Graziolli was placed on administrative restricted duty after the shooting and remains on administrative restricted duty.
The Cleveland Division of Police will now conduct an internal administrative review of the incident.
Grand Jury members started hearing testimony on June 4.
The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office handled the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.