Erie County teen dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting and killing his mom, deputies say

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Erie County Sheriff deputies said a 16-year-old boy who shot and killed his mom before shooting himself, has now died from his injuries.
Deputies said the teenager murdered his mom at their Huron Township home Tuesday evening.
A 15-year-old brother called 911 after finding the bodies in the basement of their home in the 500 block of Snowy Egret Drive.
Deputies said the mother was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 16-year-old was taken by Life Flight to MetroHealth Hospital, where he died.
Deputies said they believe the gun that was used belongs to the teen’s oldest brother who is in the Navy.
Deputies said they don’t have any reason to believe the weapon was improperly stored at this point.
