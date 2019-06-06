Fairview Park firefighters find purrfect stowaway on truck

Fairview Park firefighters find purrfect stowaway on truck
Source: Fairview Park Fire Department
By Amber Cole | June 6, 2019 at 11:52 AM EDT - Updated June 6 at 11:56 AM

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters in Fairview Park found quite a surprise stowaway in their truck this week and now that surprise needs a home.

According to a post on Facebook, they happened to spot a black kitten looking at them from inside their truck. They quickly sprang into action and launched a rescue operation.

Anyone interested in providing a forever home for a purrfect kitten in need is asked to call the Fairview Park Fire Department at 440-333-1215.

Source: Fairview Park Fire Department
Source: Fairview Park Fire Department

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.