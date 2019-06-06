Former SNL star Vanessa Bayer who battled cancer as teen brought smiles and lots of laughter to Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former SNL star Vanessa Bayer was all smiles in her visit to Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital.
The actress sat and read to an intimate group of kids battling cancer Thursday morning.
The children’s book offers advice in caring for a sick loved one.
Bayer battled leukemia as a freshman at Orange High School in Northeast Ohio.
In a People article, Bayer talks about her time as a ‘Make-A-Wish kid’.
She spent about 30 minutes reading and offering advice to the kids going through similar struggles.
“I really bonded with the nurses when I was sick, I would tell them everything,” she said to the group.
Following the reading she signed her book, with well wishes to the children to keep fighting.
