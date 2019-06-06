Investigators still quiet on double murders at Cleveland MetroParks leading to frustration from family members

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “My boyfriend and I just parked to go kayaking and it looks like there are two bodies that were shot,” is the way the police investigation began with a 911 call from one of two kayakers on the Rocky River.
It happened just south of the Lorain Road Bridge, not far from Little Met Golf Course. It’s a busy area.
Carnell Sledge and Katherine Brown were both found murdered.
“Ms. Brown died of a gunshot wound to the head and Mr. Sledge died of gunshot wounds to the head. Both of the manners of death were homicide,” said Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Dr. Thomas Gilson, who spoke for a total of 39 seconds.
MetroParks Police Chief Katherine Dolan spoke for only a minute and 40 seconds.
“Currently, we believe this to be an isolated incident and, overall, the safety of the parks is not in question,” she told reporters.
The briefing, in theory, was to update the case in the hopes of finding the killer. But it was actually more of a marketing event; few specifics about the crime and a lot of reassurance that the MetroParks are safe.
No questions were allowed.
Audrey Corey is Sledge’s grandmother. She says he was not robbed as an expensive watch was not taken. That is more than we learned from the MetroParks briefing. She has wondered, from the start, why nothing was said about the murders.
“I couldn’t understand why it wasn’t on the news,” added Corey.
Kathrine ‘Kate’ Brown’s family told 19 News that she and Sledge were long time friends.
The medical examiner’s ruling of homicide means that a suspect is on the loose. That brings CrimeStoppers into the equation.
“We’d like to get a bad guy off the street to make sure people understand that the park is safe and whoever may have committed this crime is in jail,” said Richard McIntosh of CrimeStoppers, which is offering a $2,500 reward.
Tips are anonymous and can be called in to 1-800-25-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.